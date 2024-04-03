Mets sign RHP Julio Teheran

While the Mets were rained out on Wednesday (following a rain out on Tuesday), the club remained busy, inking starting pitcher Julio Teheran, according to Jon Heyman. It’s a guaranteed major league deal that will pay the right-hander $2.5 million, with $450,000 in possible bonus, according to Anthony DiComo’s source. The Mets finished second in the Teheran sweepstakes during the spring, losing out to the Orioles. Teheran opted out of that deal when he didn’t make Baltimore’s roster.

The 33-year-old Teheran’s best days were as a member of the Braves. After brief stints in 2011 and 2012, he burst onto the scene in 2013 with a 3.20 ERA and 170 strikeouts in 185 2⁄ 3 innings, which helped him finish fifth in NL Cy Young voting. He was named to the NL All Star team in 2014 and 2016 while a member of the Braves, and earned a reputation as something of a Mets killer during those days. He owns 10 wins and a career 3.24 ERA against New York, with 134 strikeouts in 175 innings across 30 starts. Truthfully, those numbers don’t even do it justice, as he always seemed to dominate the Mets. He finished his tenure with a 3.67 ERA and 1,184 strikeouts in 1,360 innings across nine seasons.

After leaving Atlanta, he pitched for the Angels in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and posted a 10.05 ERA in 10 appearances. He inked a minor league deal with the Tigers in 2021 and made just one start for the club, and did not pitch in MLB in 2022. He resurfaced for the Brewers last year and posted a 4.40 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 71 2⁄ 3 innings. In five spring appearances for the Orioles this year, he pitched to a 3.38 ERA with 10 strikeouts in 13 1⁄ 3 innings.

Teheran figures to fill the rotation spot vacated by Tylor Megill, who recently landed on the injured list. With the club set to begin a stretch of 15 games in 14 days following the rain out(s), they are in search of any help they can get to make it through these games. Teheran, at the very least, is stretched out after pitching a full spring training, so he likely won’t need too much time to get up to game speed, if any. In fact, citing team sources, DiComo stated that Teheran could be called on to pitch the team’s series opener against Atlanta on Monday.