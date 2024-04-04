Flushing is Burning: Right Winger in the Midfield

Grace is back for Opening Day! She opens up with the first couple games of the MLB season, including the very chaotic Mets first game of 2024. She also discusses the last major free agent domino that has fallen, and the injuries already beginning to crop up.

Next, she gets into the drama surrounding Korbin Albert, the USWNT’s young up-and-coming midfielder. She is the new holder of the squad’s #15, recently vacated by legend Megan Rapinoe, and the ideological differences between the two could not be more stark. Grace discusses how rostering a player like Albert flies in the face of the hard work players before her (and players she plays with) have put in in the name of social progress.

Finally, Grace has a real throwback movie minute, going back several decades and flying across the Atlantic for a crime classic with one of the greatest heist scenes ever put to film.

