Mets Morning News: Another day, another rainout

Meet the Mets

For the second straight day, the Mets and Tigers were rained out, and the teams will play a doubleheader starting at 12:10 PM today.

With the Mets short on starting pitching, the team signed former Brave Julio Teheran.

The season is still young, but there are both positives and negatives to take away from their losses so far.

Despite being winless, owner Steve Cohen isn’t worried about his team’s poor play just yet.

Even before the terrible weather, attendance was way down at Citi Field—to the lowest point in games not affected by COVID.

The new Queens Crew dance team hopes to bring a different kind of energy to Citi Field this season and got good reviews after their debut.

Keith Hernandez’s beloved cat Hadji is over 21 years old, and while he has slowed down in his old age, he is still going strong.

Around the National League East

The Braves and White Sox game was postponed due to rain and will be made up in late June.

The Marlins were blown out by the Angels 10-2 to start their season 0-7. They are the first team in major league history to start a season 0-7 after making the playoffs the year before.

With Miami’s sluggish start, they are likely to be sellers sooner rather than later.

The Phillies fell to the Reds 4-1 to lose the series to Cincinnati.

Joey Gallo hit his first home run with the Nationals to help them defeat the Pirates 5-3.

Around Major League Baseball

Trevor Megill suffered a concussion after contracting food poisoning and later passing out and hitting his head.

Justin Verlander will make his first rehab start of the year this weekend as he works his way back from shoulder inflammation.

Voters in Kansas City overwhelmingly rejected a sales tax proposal that would have funded a new ballpark for the Royals as well as renovations to Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs.

The Dodgers placed Jason Heyward on the injured list with lower back tightness.

Orioles catcher James McCann walked off the Royals with a two-out single to send the fans home happy after a five-hour rain delay.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1988, Darryl Strawberry hit a mammoth home run that hit the roof at Olympic Stadium in Montreal.