Mets vs. Tigers Game 1: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 4/4/24

The Mets are playing two today.

By Brian Salvatore
Washington Nationals v New York Mets Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Mets lineup

  1. Brandon Nimmo - LF
  2. Francisco Lindor - SS
  3. Pete Alonso - 1B
  4. Francisco Alvarez - C
  5. Brett Baty - 3B
  6. Starling Marte - RF
  7. Jeff McNeil - 2B
  8. Tyrone Taylor - CF
  9. DJ Stewart - DH

Adrian Houser - RHP

Tigers lineup

  1. Parker Meadows - CF
  2. Spencer Torkelson - 1B
  3. Kerry Carpenter - DH
  4. Riley Greene - LF
  5. Matt Vierling - RF
  6. Colt Keith - 2B
  7. Carson Kelly - C
  8. \Gio Urshela - 3B
  9. Zach McKinstry - SS

Casey Mize - RHP

Broadcast info

First pitch: 12:10 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WINS 92.3 FM HD2

