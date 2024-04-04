Mets’ doubleheader off to dreadful start

In what seemed early on like the first step in turning around an ugly first week of the season, the Mets lost an incredibly frustrating game to the Tigers 6-3 in eleven innings. In addition to losing, the Mets used nearly all their bullpen before game two of a doubleheader and [checks calendar] two more weeks of games without an off-day.

Adrian Houser was quite good in his Mets debut, going five plus innings of three-hit, three-walk, shutout ball. After giving up a hard-hit ball to the first batter of the game, Houser settled down and tossed 67 pitches before a quick hook from Carlos Mendoza. He looked quite good during the first five innings, inducing lots of ground balls with his sinker and weak pop ups from his off-speed stuff. The quick hook was not a terrible idea for a few reasons - early in the season, Houser warmed up for the game on Tuesday, wanting to limit the damage from a clearly fading pitcher - but because of how the rest of the game went, the quick hook might have wound up costing the Mets more than just one game.

The Toddler Mets continued to be the offensive drivers of the team, with Francisco Álvarez driving in two runs on a double in the third and Brett Baty taking a pitch from a lefty the other way to drive in the Mets’ third run of the afternoon.

Houser left the game with two on and no outs in the top of the sixth, and was relieved by Brooks Raley. Andy Ibánez hit a fly ball to center field to plate the Tigers first run on a sacrifice fly, but Raley collected three outs with no additional damage to end the threat.

Drew Smith was next out of the bullpen, and after getting two outs walked two batters and was pulled for Jake Diekman. Diekman’s first pitch was mishandled by Álvaez for a passed ball, and the tying runs were in scoring position. Old friend Mark Canha was the right-handed answer to Diekman, and Canha took a very good at-bat that included a wild-pitch which plated Gio Urshela and ended with a walk. Diekman rebounded and struck out Spencer Torkelson to end the seventh with the Mets up a run.

After looking filthy against Ibánez, new pitcher Adam Ottovino gave up a solo home run to Riley Greene to tie the game in the top of the eighth.

After a perfect ninth inning from Edwin Díaz, Brandon Nimmo led off the inning with a walk and then, in a rare move for Nimmo, stole second base, essentially creating the conditions of the ‘ghost’ runner at second base in extra innings. However, the middle of the order couldn’t drive him in, and the game went into actual extra innings.

Jorge Lopez took the ball in the tenth and looked as good as he has in his four appearances thus far, inducing a pair of week pop ups, as well as a liner that landed right in Baty’s glove.

Baty led off the bottom of the tenth by twice fouling off bunt attempts and then was called out on a check swing. It was an objectively terrible idea to ask Baty to bunt in that situation, in what may be the worst in-game decision in Mendoza’s short managerial career. Pitcher Shelby Miller walked Jeff McNeil with two outs, bringing up Tyrone Taylor with the chance to win the game.

It didn’t work, Taylor wiffed and the game went to the 11th.

Michael Tonkin came into the game and promptly gave up a hard hit single to Greene to put runners on the corners with no outs. The next batter, Matt Vierling, hit a ball to Baty which he was not able to field cleanly, but knocked the ball down and fired the ball to Omar Narváez (who enteed the game when Álvarez was run for in the top of the tenth) for an out for the ghost runner at the plate. Colt Keith hammered an opposite field hit over the head of Brandon Nimmo to plate Greene and put the Tigers up 4-3. Carson Kelly, who took Tonkin yard in Monday’s game, struck out for the second out. Urshella then dunked a breaking ball into shallow center to plate two, and the game was essentially over.

Unhappy with simply blowing the game for the second straight game, Tonkin then hit Canha and hit Torkleson, except that Angel Hernandez Angel Hernandez’d, and the hit by pitch wasn’t noted. The Mets went out listlessly in the bottom of the eleventh, dropping to 0-5 and killing any good vibes that were accrued earlier in the game.

Game 2 starts soon. It probably can’t be any worse.

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big winner: Jorge Lopez, +30.1% WPA

Big loser: -41.0% WPA

Total pitcher WPA: +9.4% WPA

Total batter WPA: -59.4% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Francisco Álvarez’s two-run double, +20.7% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Cole Keith’s two-run double, -35.4% WPA