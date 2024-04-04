Mets vs. Tigers Game 2: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 4/4/24

Mets lineup
- Brandon Nimmo - DH
- Francisco Lindor - SS
- Pete Alonso - 1B
- Brett Baty - 3B
- Starling Marte - RF
- Tyrone Taylor - LF
- Omar Narváez - C
- Harrison Bader - CF
- Joey Wendle - 2B
SP: José Buttó, RHP
Tigers lineup
- Parker Meadows - CF
- Spencer Torkelson - 1B
- Kerry Carpenter - RF
- Riley Greene - DH
- Mark Canha - LF
- Colt Keith - 2B
- Andy Ibáñez - 3B
- Javier Báez - SS
- Jake Rogers - C
SP: Matt Manning, RHP
Broadcast info
First pitch: 4:20 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WINS 92.3 FM HD2
