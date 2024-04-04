 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mets vs. Tigers Game 2: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 4/4/24

This can’t be as bad, can it? CAN IT?

By Brian Salvatore
MLB: Spring Training-Houston Astros at New York Mets Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Mets lineup

  1. Brandon Nimmo - DH
  2. Francisco Lindor - SS
  3. Pete Alonso - 1B
  4. Brett Baty - 3B
  5. Starling Marte - RF
  6. Tyrone Taylor - LF
  7. Omar Narváez - C
  8. Harrison Bader - CF
  9. Joey Wendle - 2B

SP: José Buttó, RHP

Tigers lineup

  1. Parker Meadows - CF
  2. Spencer Torkelson - 1B
  3. Kerry Carpenter - RF
  4. Riley Greene - DH
  5. Mark Canha - LF
  6. Colt Keith - 2B
  7. Andy Ibáñez - 3B
  8. Javier Báez - SS
  9. Jake Rogers - C

SP: Matt Manning, RHP

Broadcast info

First pitch: 4:20 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WINS 92.3 FM HD2

