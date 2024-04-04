It has happened! Mets win first 2024 game

For most of the final three innings of the second game of the Mets’ doubleheader against the Tigers this afternoon, I was going to figure out whether or not three pitchers with a double-T in their last names had ever pitched for the Mets on the same day.

After getting no-hit until the eighth inning, the Mets looked as lifeless as they had looked through the first five games of their season, but they scored twice in the ninth inning to win their first game of the season, a 2-1 walk-off victory to salvage an otherwise miserable home stand and series.

José Buttó was great in his spot start as the team’s 27th man for the doubleheader, as he went six innings and allowed one run on three hits with six strikeouts and three walks. ANd Reed Garrett went three scoreless innings in relief, struck out four, walked one, and gave up just two hits to keep the Mets in the game.

Up until Harrison Bader singled leading off the eighth, the Mets had been held hitless for thirteen consecutive innings. Gary Cohen noted on the broadcast that it was the longest such stretch in franchise history.

And despite the team’s failure to score in the eighth, it finally did in the ninth when Pete Alonso hit a solo shot to lead off the bottom of the inning to tie the game. Brett Baty walked, Starling Marte bunted him over to second, and Tyrone Taylor laced a single down the left field line to easily plate Baty for the win.

As for the double-T thing, well, I’m pretty sure today was the first time it happened. Maybe I’ll remember to actually confirm that down the road.

