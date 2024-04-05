Mets Morning News: The Mets win the damn game

Meet the Mets

The Mets started their doubleheader against the Tigers yesterday with a deflating loss before pulling out a win in the ninth inning of the second game for their first win of the 2024 season.

Pete Alonso’s solo home run that tied the secondn game in the bottom of the ninth inning gave him his 500th RBI for his career.

Carlos Mendoza is being tested in his first week as a major league manger.

The announced attendance yesterday was 15,020, the lowest for a non-COVID game in the history of Citi Field—second only to the announced attendance on Monday night.

J.D. Martinez, a desperately needed bat for the Mets, could join one of the team’s affiliates this weekend but isn’t expected to join the major league roster on Sunday, the earliest date he’d be available after starting the year as an optioned player in the minors.

Luis Severino’s ERA was cut in half by a scoring change that resulted in three of his six runs changing from earned to unearned runs.

Around the National League East

The Pirates beat the Nationals, dropping Washington to 2-4 on the season.

As bad as the Mets and Nationals have been to start the season, the Marlins have been even worse and are now 0-8 after losing to the Cardinals.

Around Major League Baseball

In the most pathetic update involving their departure from Oakland thus far, the A’s announced that they’ll spend the 2025 through 2027 seasons—and possibly the 2028 season—playing in their Triple-A ballpark in Sacramento.

If that timeline sounds longer than expected, that’s because the A’s have been moving the goalposts when it comes to starting to play Las Vegas.

Ron Darling said of the latest news involving the A’s: “I have to say, being a guy that wore that uniform, I’m just appalled at the things that have happened the last six months in that organization.”

The Twins lost to the Guardians, which leaves Minnesota at 3-3 and Cleveland at 6-2 to start the season.

An eight-run seventh inning gave the Royals a blowout win over the White Sox.

This Date in Mets History

Tom Seaver made his eleventh and final Opening Day start as a Met on this date in 1983.