Mets look to win more games as they visit the Reds for three

Coming off their first win of the season, the Mets (1-5) are set to play the Reds (4-2) three times this weekend. With a four-game series in Atlanta scheduled to start on Monday, the Mets could really use at least a couple of wins in the series, which might not be an easy feat.

The Mets might be thrilled to get a change of scenery following a brutal home stand to start the season. After getting swept by the Brewers in three games to begin the season, the team lost to the Tigers in extra innings on Monday, saw its Tuesday and Wednesday night games postponed by miserable weather, and lost the first game of the doubleheader to make up both games before finally winning for the first time this season.

It’s a new era in Cincinnati, as the Mets will be playing a Joey Votto-less version of the Reds for the first time since July 15, 2007. Jeff Conine manned first base that day for the Reds, but Votto was called up when rosters expanded that September ahead of the Mets’ visit to Cincinnati in the rather infamous final month of that season.

As for the current Reds, they’re 1.5 games back of the first-place Pirates in a National League Central that has all of its teams at or above .500 to start the season. It’s very early in the season for these sorts of stats to be really meaningful, but they’ve scored 5.67 runs per game, which ranks 10th in baseball, while sitting right around league average with 4.50 runs allowed per game.

Spencer Steer is the Reds’ lone red-hot hitter to start the season, as he’s currently the owner of a .435/.480/.739 line with one home run, one stolen base, and a 213 wRC+.

Friday, April 5, Game 1: Jose Quintana vs. Hunter Greene, 6:40 PM EDT on Apple TV+

Quintana (2024): 4.2 IP, 4 K, 2 BB, 3.86 ERA, 5.62 FIP

Quintana wasn’t great in his Opening Day start, but he wasn’t awful, either. He’ll be looking for better results in his second start of the year and be pitching on a bunch of extra rest.

Greene (2024): 4.2 IP, 7 K, 4 BB, 3.86 ERA, 2.83 FIP

Greene throws very hard and averaged just a tick under 100 miles per hour with his fastball in his first start of the 2024 season. He’ll notch plenty of strikeouts in most of his outings, but in 2022 and 2023, home runs were his weakness.

Saturday, April 6, Game 2: Luis Severino vs. Nick Martinez, 4:10 PM EDT on SNY

Severino (2024): 5.0 IP, 6 K, 0 BB, 5.40 ERA, 3.46 FIP

Thanks to an official scoring change, Severino’s ERA was cut in half between the end of his last start and the start of his second one. It was encouraging that he struck a good number of opponents out and didn’t walk anyone. but he also allowed 12 hits in his first start as a Met. He’ll need to improve in that regard.

Martinez (2024): 5.0 IP, 3 K, 1 BB, 5.40 ERA, 5.86 FIP

In his first start with the Reds after spending the previous two seasons with the Padres, Martinez was so-so. It’s worth noting that his success in San Diego came largely as a relief pitcher, though he did make a total of 19 starts there over the past couple of years.

Sunday, April 7, Game 3: Sean Manaea vs. Andrew Abbott, 1:40 PM EDT on SNY

Manaea (2024): 6.0 IP, 8 K, 2 BB, 0.00 ERA, 1.59 FIP

Of everyone in the Mets’ Opening Day rotation, Manaea’s first start of the 2024 season was undoubtedly the best. Only José Buttó, called up yesterday as the team’s 27th man for its doubleheader against the Tigers, came close to being better.

Abbott (2024): 5.1 IP, 4 K, 2 BB, 3.38 ERA, 2.88 FIP

A 25-year-old lefty, Abbott made 21 starts for the Reds last year in his rookie season and finished the year with a 3.87 ERA and 4.20 FIP as a major league pitcher. His first start of this season was fairly successful.