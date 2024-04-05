Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/5/24: Christian Scott’s Triple-A Debut

SYRACUSE 5, SCRANTON WILIKES-BARRE 4 (BOX)

Syracuse’s second win of the season was an exciting one, as it featured the Triple-A debut of the best pitching prospect in the system — Christian Scott — and also featured a ninth inning comeback.

For starters (no pun intended), Christian Scott had an uneven outing, but an encouraging one overall. He struck out nine batters in just four innings of work, and his fastball looked just as good as it had last year. He also walked nobody, which is always a nice bonus. On the flip side, he served up two home runs, five hits, and worked just four innings. He struggled to find his breaking pitches on a consistent basis, but it was also cold cold in Scranton yesterday evening, and it is his first outing after a long break from spring. So, while you’d like to see a better (and longer) outing overall, he was far from bad.

Okay, now onto the rest of the game. Mark Vientos plated the first run of the game with an RBI single in the third, and the Mets’ offense struggled after that. They threatened multiple times throughout the rest of the game, getting two on in the sixth and loading the bases in the seventh, but it seemed like Syracuse was destined for their third loss of the young season, as they went into the ninth trailing 4-1.

They decided they did not want to do that, however, and rallied for a comeback win. Rylan Bannon and Luisangel Acuña walked to lead off the frame, and Mark Vientos doubled them both home to cut the deficit to 4-3. Back-to-back walks by Yolmer Sanchez and Trayce Thompson loaded the bases, a wild pitch tied it, and an Austin Allen walk re-loaded the bases, this time with two outs in the inning. A Luke Ritter (you guessed it) walk drove in the go-head run, which would serve to be the winning run. Yacksel Rios threw a pretty easy ninth, allowing a hit but facing the minimum, due to a nice play by Trayce Thompson gunning down Caleb Durbin, who tired to stretch his two-out single into a double.

2B Luisangel Acuña: 0-4, BB, K

RF Drew Gilbert: 1-4, R, BB, K

1B Mark Vientos: 2-5, 3 RBI, 3 K

PR-LF Ben Gamel: 0-0, R

DH Yolmer Sanchez : 0-3, RBI, 2 BB, K

CF Trayce Thompson: 1-3, RBI, 2 BB, K

SS Jose Iglesias: 1-5, 2 K

C Austin Allen: 1-4, RBI, BB, 2 K

LF-1B Luke Ritter: 0-4, RBI, BB, 2 K

3B Rylan Bannon: 1-2. 2 R, 3 BB

RHP Christian Scott: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 9 K

RHP Dedniel Núñez: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

RHP Cole Sulser: 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

RHP Grant Hartwig: 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, W (1-0)

RHP Yacksel Ríos: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, S (1)

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

Star of the Night

Mark Vientos

Goat of the Night

None? Honestly? Everyone contributed to the win.