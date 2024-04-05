A winning streak!

The Mets opened their roadtrip with a win, defeating the Reds 3-2 thanks to a very good start by José Quintana, some bad defense by the Reds, strong work by the bullpen, and some insurance provided by the bat of Jeff McNeil.

The Reds struck first in the bottom of the first inning on a Spencer Steer solo home run that put the Mets behind 1-0. But that was all Quintana would allow through 5 2⁄ 3 innings of work, despite traffic on the basepaths. Quintana allowed five hits and four walks, but managed to limit the damage thanks in part to some timely defensive work by the Mets. Brett Baty in particular made a leaping grab in the bottom of the fifth with two men on to help stop a Reds rally.

The Mets were held in check by fireballer Hunter Greene until the fifth when they loaded the bases on a Tyrone Taylor walk, a Harrison Bader single, and a DJ Stewart hit by pitch. Francisco Lindor then strode to the plate desperately needing to make an impact. He did what he needed to do by hitting a fly ball deep enough to score Taylor and tie the game. But the Mets were only able to scratch one run out of that rally.

The game remained knotted at one run apiece until the seventh thanks in part to strong relief work by Drew Smith, who kept the runners he inherited from Quintana from scoring in the sixth. The Mets once again loaded the bases with one out in the top of the seventh against Fernando Cruz. Pete Alonso then hit a sharp grounder to Elly De La Cruz that could have been an inning-ending double play, but De La Cruz could not get the handle on the transfer and was forced to make a quick, panicked flip to the second baseman India, who was forced off the base to corral the ball, rendering everybody safe and allowing Harrison Bader to score the go-ahead run.

In the bottom of the frame, the Reds nearly stormed right back, putting the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position against Smith, who then yielded to Brooks Raley. Raley walked the pinch hitter Tyler Stephenson to load the bases, but then struck out Elly De La Cruz looking on a nasty pitch for the final out to escape the inning with a lead still in tact.

Jeff McNeil added to that lead with a solo homer off Emilio Pagán in the top of the eighth—a much-needed big moment for the Mets’ second baseman, who has struggled in the early going at the plate. It turns out the Mets would need every bit of the insurance provided by McNeil. Adam Ottavino notched his first hold of the season with a dominant 1-2-3 eighth, striking out two batters looking.

But the Reds did mount a rally against Edwin Díaz in the ninth. Jonathan India led off the inning by hitting a grounder that banked off Díaz’s glove and went into no man’s land, allowing India to reach safely. Díaz then walked Spencer Steer to put the potential tying run on base, but he induced a ground ball off the bat of Christian Encarnacion-Strand. The Mets very nearly turned two on the play, but Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil both broke for second and Lindor, opting to take the ball to the base himself rather than flip it to McNeil, had to evade both McNeil and the incoming slide of pinch runner Bubba Thompson. Encarnacion-Strand was out at first, but Thompson was called safe at second. The Mets challenged the play at second, which was very close, but the call on the field was upheld and the Reds had the tying run in scoring position with only one out. Jeimer Candelario hit a sacrifice fly to bring the Reds within a run and Edwin Díaz threw a wild pitch to put the tying run 90 feet away. But Díaz shut the door, striking out Jake Fraley to secure the Mets’ second-straight victory.

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: José Quintana, +19.0% WPA

Big Mets loser: Francisco Alvarez, -17.5% WPA

Mets pitchers: +58.2% WPA

Mets hitters: -8.2% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Jeff McNeil’s solo home run in the eight, +14.0% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Edwin Díaz walks Spencer Steer in the ninth, -14.5% WPA