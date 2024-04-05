Michael Tonkin designated for assignment

After two disastrous appearances in extra innings that led to losses, the Mets designated Michael Tonkin for assignment. The move, in part, was to make room on both the 40 man and active rosters for Julio Teheran, whose signing is now official.

Tonkin signed with the Mets in December on a one-year, $1 million contract. Drafted in 2008, he made his big league debut with the Twins in 2013. After a few years in Minnesota, Tonkin played in Japan, Mexico, and eventually wound up a Long Island Duck, which is often times the final stop on a baseball career. However, Tonkin signed with the Braves and was successful as a middle reliever who specialized in multi-inning situations in 2023.

He appeared in three games for the Mets this season. On Opening Day, Tonkin threw two scoreless innings in relief of José Quintana, in which he gave up no runs or hits while walking one and striking out two. It was the two extra inning games against the Tigers where things broke bad.

Tonkin entered in the tenth inning of tied games, and gave up a total of eight runs (two earned) over those two appearances. Tonkin probably wasn’t the best fit for those instances, which speaks more to misuse by Carlos Mendoza than it does to his talent, but you can hardly blame the Mets for not wanting Tonkin to get into a game for a little while.

Part of this move also falls on the bad roster management of the Mets’ front office. When Tylor Megill hit the Injured List on Sunday, the Mets called up a relief pitcher, Reed Garrett, instead of a starter, which led to the need to sign Teheran, since they could not call up another pitcher without an IL stint or a DFA until the 12th. If, say, José Butto was the corresponding move for Megill, the Mets might not have needed to sign Teheran as urgently as they did.

While all of that plays into it, the truth is that Tonkin had two very bad appearances in two very close games in very close succession. If he clears waivers, it seems quite likely that Tonkin will return to the Mets at some point this season, hopefully after the stink of this week has been thoroughly washed away.

If he does return, our entire staff will rejoice, as we can use the “Tonkin Tough” and “Gulf of Tonkin” jokes we prepped all spring.