After finally securing their first win of the season on Thursday, the Mets played in their first road game last night in the first of a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. While the offense continued to undergo some struggles, they managed to put three runs on the board—punctuated by Jeff McNeil’s first homer of the season—and that proved to be enough. José Quintana—making his second start of the year—pitched 5.2 innings and gave up just one run, and the bullpen subsequently shut the Reds bats down to give the Mets a 3-1 victory.

The Mets made a roster move yesterday, designating Michael Tonkin for assignment to make room for the recently signed Julio Teheran.

J.D. Martinez began a stint with the St. Lucie Mets last night and could potentially join the major league team as soon as Monday.

Brandon Nimmo was out of yesterday’s lineup due to hamstring soreness, but the Mets do not believe it is a serious issue.

The Mets continue to insist that they are not panicking despite the slow start to the year.

The Athletic provided a preview of the minor league season with players to watch across each level in the Mets farm system.

Mets minor leaguer Anthony Baptist, who received a $1.1 million signing bonus from the team in 2023, has been suspended for lying about his age.

Former Mets pitcher Pat Zachry—well-known for being part of the return in the Tom Seaver trade—has passed away at the age of 71.

Spencer Strider struggled in the Braves’ home opener, but the Atlanta bats rallied for a run in the eighth inning and two in the ninth to send the game to extras, and Travis d’Arnaud hit a walk-off single to defeat the Diamondbacks 6-5.

Strider reported elbow discomfort after his start and will be receiving an MRI.

Aaron Nola and the Phillies bullpen shut out the Nationals last night as Philadelphia claimed a 4-0 victory over their division rivals.

After seeing them leaked previously, the Phillies officially unveiled their City Connect jerseys.

Philadelphia acquired the recently DFA’d José Rodríguez from the White Sox yesterday.

The Yankees suffered a blow to their bullpen, as Jonathan Loaisiga has been placed on the 60-day injured list due to a right flexor strain.

A lot of New Yorkers were rattled by yesterday’s earthquake. Gleyber Torres was not one of them.

The Cubs defeated Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers for their fifth consecutive win.

Luis Robert suffered a right hip flexor injury while running the bases last night.

2023 #1 overall pick Paul Skenes made his second start of the Triple A season and continued to impress.

The Mets acquired Rusty Staub—AKA “Le Grand Orange—from the Expos on this date in 1972.