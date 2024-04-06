Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/6/24: It’s Morabito’n time

SCRANTON / WILKES-BARRE 8, SYRACUSE 4 (BOX)

Just a yikes all around here. Dominic Hamel walked seven and gave up five runs in fewer than three innings, and the rest of the bullpen was little better. Josh Walker and Shintaro Fujinami were both fine, but Eric Orze and Jon Duplantier gave up more runs too. The offense wasn’t much better outside of depth guy Ben Gamel, who homered and doubled as part of a three hit day. Austin Allen, another depth guy, also homered in the loss.

NEW HAMPSHIRE 5, BINGHAMTON 2 (BOX)

Bad bullpen work and poor defense cost Binghamton this one, as the team blew a 2-0 lead and fizzled in their home opener. Joander Suarez was quite good, striking out six in five scoreless innings. Jett Williams had a hit, a walk, and a steal, and even Alex Ramirez showed some signs of life with a two hit day and a pair of steals. Unfortunately, every pitcher who came out of the bullpen gave up runs, two of them unearned due to a throwing error by Jett in the ninth. If there’s one thing that will keep him off shortstop it’s the arm, so that error is notable.

WILMINGTON 4, BROOKLYN 1 (BOX)

Bit of a flat season opening for Brooklyn on Friday. The pitching was flat, with Noah Hall - one of an interesting handful of college arms worth monitoring for a breakout this season - was poor, walking three and allowing four runs in 3.2 innings. Meanwhile, the offense managed only one extra base hit, failing to drive in more than one run despite walking seven times. That’s what you get for leaving 12 men on base and going 1-for-10 with RISP.

ST. LUCIE 5, DAYTONA BEACH 4 / 10 (BOX)

We at Amazin’ Avenue haven’t loved some of the Mets most recent position player picks at the top of the draft. Thankfully, the players don’t actually care what we think, and two of the guys we’re lower on came through big in this one. Nick Morabito tied the game in the ninth with a solo home run, and Colin Houck drove in the walkoff run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the tenth. Hopefully this is step one in proving us very wrong.

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

Star of the Night

Nick Morabito

Goat of the Night

Dominic Hamel