Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/6/24: It’s Morabito’n time

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (2-3)
SCRANTON / WILKES-BARRE 8, SYRACUSE 4 (BOX)
Just a yikes all around here. Dominic Hamel walked seven and gave up five runs in fewer than three innings, and the rest of the bullpen was little better. Josh Walker and Shintaro Fujinami were both fine, but Eric Orze and Jon Duplantier gave up more runs too. The offense wasn’t much better outside of depth guy Ben Gamel, who homered and doubled as part of a three hit day. Austin Allen, another depth guy, also homered in the loss.
- SS Luisangel Acuña: 0-5, K
- CF Drew Gilbert: 2-4, BB, K
- 3B Mark Vientos: 1-5, 2 K
- 1B Ji Man Choi: 0-4, K
- DH Trayce Thompson: 0-4
- 2B Yolmer Sánchez: 0-3, R, BB, K
- LF Ben Gamel: 3-3, 2 R, 2B, HR (1), 2 RBI, BB
- RF Rylan Bannon: 1-3, BB, K
- C Austin Allen: 1-4, R, HR (1), 2 RBI, 2 K
- RHP Dominic Hamel: 2.2 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 7 BB, 3 K, L (0-1)
- LHP Josh Walker: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- RHP Shintaro Fujinami: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- RHP Eric Orze: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K
- RHP Jon Duplantier: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (0-1)
NEW HAMPSHIRE 5, BINGHAMTON 2 (BOX)
Bad bullpen work and poor defense cost Binghamton this one, as the team blew a 2-0 lead and fizzled in their home opener. Joander Suarez was quite good, striking out six in five scoreless innings. Jett Williams had a hit, a walk, and a steal, and even Alex Ramirez showed some signs of life with a two hit day and a pair of steals. Unfortunately, every pitcher who came out of the bullpen gave up runs, two of them unearned due to a throwing error by Jett in the ninth. If there’s one thing that will keep him off shortstop it’s the arm, so that error is notable.
- SS Jett Williams: 1-4, R, BB, SB (1), E (1)
- LF Rhylan Thomas: 0-4, K
- CF Alex Ramírez: 2-4, 2B, RBI, K, 2 SB (2)
- C Kevin Parada: 0-2, 2 BB, K
- DH Matt Rudick: 0-3, BB, 3 K
- 2B Jeremiah Jackson: 0-3, BB, 2 K
- 1B JT Schwartz: 1-4, K
- RF Brandon McIlwain: 0-4, K
- 3B Jose Peroza: 1-4, R, HR (1), RBI, E (1)
- RHP Joander Suarez: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K
- RHP Carlos Guzman: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K, BS (1)
- LHP Daniel Juarez: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, L (0-1)
- RHP Nolan Clenney: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (0-1)
WILMINGTON 4, BROOKLYN 1 (BOX)
Bit of a flat season opening for Brooklyn on Friday. The pitching was flat, with Noah Hall - one of an interesting handful of college arms worth monitoring for a breakout this season - was poor, walking three and allowing four runs in 3.2 innings. Meanwhile, the offense managed only one extra base hit, failing to drive in more than one run despite walking seven times. That’s what you get for leaving 12 men on base and going 1-for-10 with RISP.
- LF Ryan Clifford: 0-3, 2 BB
- SS William Lugo: 2-4, RBI, BB, K
- RF Stanley Consuegra: 2-5, 2 K
- 1B Nick Lorusso: 1-3, 2 BB
- 3B Junior Tilien: 0-4, K
- 2B D’Andre Smith: 0-4, 2 K
- DH Jose Hernandez: 0-4, K
- C Drake Osborn: 1-4, 2B, 2 K, E (1)
- CF Omar De Los Santos: 0-2, R, 2 BB, K, 2 SB (2)
- RHP Noah Hall: 3.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 K, L (0-1)
- RHP Victor Castaneda: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- RHP Douglas Orellana: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- RHP Diosmerky Taveras: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (1-0)
ST. LUCIE 5, DAYTONA BEACH 4 / 10 (BOX)
We at Amazin’ Avenue haven’t loved some of the Mets most recent position player picks at the top of the draft. Thankfully, the players don’t actually care what we think, and two of the guys we’re lower on came through big in this one. Nick Morabito tied the game in the ninth with a solo home run, and Colin Houck drove in the walkoff run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the tenth. Hopefully this is step one in proving us very wrong.
- 2B Marco Vargas: 1-4, R, BB, 2 K, SB (1)
- DH J.D. Martinez: 0-4, BB
- SS Colin Houck: 1-4, R, 3B, 2 RBI
- 3B Jesus Baez: 1-4, RBI, 2 E (2)
- CF Nick Morabito: 2-4, R, HR (1), RBI, K
- C Ronald Hernandez: 2-4, R, 2B
- 1B Vincent Perozo: 0-3, BB
- RF Yohairo Cuevas: 0-3, R, BB, 3 K
- LF Christopher Suero: 0-4, RBI, K
- RHP Jack Wenninger: 3.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- RHP Wilson Lopez: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- RHP Ernesto Mercedes: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- RHP Jawilme Ramirez: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K, W (1-0)
Rookie: FCL Mets (0-0)
NO GAME (SCHEDULE)
Star of the Night
Nick Morabito
Goat of the Night
Dominic Hamel
