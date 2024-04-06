A terrible, horrible, no good, very bad inning leads the Mets to a 9-6 loss to the Reds

After winning two games in a row, the Mets came into today’s game against the Reds hoping that another win could inch them closer to erasing the 0-5 start at the start of the season. For a while, it looked like they might be successful. Instead, the worst inning of the season (so far) propelled them to another embarrassing loss, as they fell to the Reds 9-6.

The Reds struck first in the bottom of the second inning thanks in part to some poor defense behind Luis Severino, who was making his second start as a New York Met. Jeimer Candelerio led off the frame with a double that was aided by Tyrone Taylor tripping in his route to the ball, and he ultimately came around to score on a ball hit by Elly De La Cruz that slipped under Jeff McNeil’s glove at second for an error. Alas, Severino did not help his own cause here, as he proceeded to give up another hit and then walk back-to-back hitters to force in another run. He struck out Will Benson to leave the bases loaded, but the Mets were thus in an early 2-0 hole.

The Mets offense has been struggling mightily in the first week of the season, and early on it looked like those woes might continue today. However, they managed a rally in the top of the fourth, loading the bases on a single, walk, and hit-by-pitch. With two outs and two strikes, Omar Narváez—starting today to give Francisco Alvarez a day off—then singled to right field to drive in two and tie the game. Brandon Nimmo—back in the lineup after missing last night’s game due to a sore hamstring—then ripped a ball down the right field line for a two-run double, officially giving the Mets their best offensive inning of the season and a 4-2 lead.

Following a 1-2-3 inning by Severino in the bottom of the inning, the Mets continued to add on in the fifth. Starling Marte singled with two outs—his third straight time getting on base—and proceeded to steal second as well. Taylor then smacked a double to deep left field to bring Marte home and make it 5-2.

Severino surrendered a two-out triple to Will Benson in the bottom of the fifth, but escaped the inning unscathed to end his day on a high note. Other than the second inning, he largely pitched well this afternoon, putting up a line of five innings, three hits, two runs (one earned), two walks, and seven strikeouts while retiring ten out of his last eleven hitters.

The Mets bullpen—which has been worked quite heavily over the past few days—thus came on to handle the last few innings. Jake Diekman was the first man up and retired the first two batters he faced, but then ran into trouble. He put two runners on with a walk and a hit-by-pitch, and then surrendered an RBI single to pinch-hitter Stuart Fairchild. Then, with runners on first and third, the Reds pulled off a double steal to add an extra run (Narváez deserves the brunt of the blame here for throwing the ball to second despite not having much of a chance of getting Fairchild, thus allowing the runner on third to score). Diekman struck out Tyler Stephenson looking to end the inning, but the lead was cut down to 5-4 with three innings left to go.

Yohan Ramírez came on for the seventh and pitched a perfect frame. He then came back on for the eighth, and things quickly took a turn for the worse. The inning started with a walk, followed by a steal to put the tying run in scoring position. Ramírez then struck out Jake Fraley, but the pitch trickled underneath Narváez’s glove, and Fraley was able to make it to first while the runner on second advanced as well. Elly De La Cruz then came up and got himself an excuse-me check swing single that squeezed between Brett Baty and Francisco Lindor, bringing the tying run home. Spencer Steer subsequently dealt the killing blow, knocking a three-run home run to left to give the Reds an 8-5 lead.

Things continued to fall apart for the Mets; Ramírez and Narváez couldn’t decide who should field a bunt off the bat of Fairchild, and he made it to first. Stephenson hit a ball to right field that Marte couldn’t quite catch on a dive. Jonathan India walked on four pitches. There was still nobody out, mind you. Ramírez did manage to strike out the next batter, but then Christian Encarnacion-Strand hit a fly ball to center that scored a run. Bader tossed the ball into the infield, but Alonso couldn’t handle the cut-off, and the remaining baserunners advanced to second and third. That miscue didn’t end up costing the Mets—Ramírez struck out the next batter to finally, mercifully end the inning—but it was a final demonstration of ineptitude in a truly pathetic inning of baseball.

Alexis Díaz—Edwin’s brother—came on for the top of the ninth, and the Mets did give a minor gasp of life. Nimmo worked out a leadoff walk, eventually getting replaced on the base paths by Alonso on a ground ball fielder’s choice. Baty then pulled a single through a hole at second base to score one final run. Alas, the implosion of the last inning made that run an inconsequential one, and Díaz retired the last batter to end the game and put the Mets at 2-6 to start their 2024 season. They will try to rebound tomorrow and take their first series of the year with Sean Manaea making his second start for the Mets.

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: Brandon Nimmo, +22.1% WPA

Big Mets loser: Yohan Ramírez, -53.3% WPA

Mets pitchers: -59.5% WPA

Mets hitters: +9.9% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Brandon Nimmo two-run double in the fourth, +20.2% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Elly De La Cruz RBI single in the eighth, -19.5% WPA