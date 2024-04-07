Mets Morning News: Mets bullpen implodes, pitcher injuries across baseball continue to rise

Meet the Mets

Despite a good showing by the offense and a strong start from Luis Severino that had the Mets up 5-2 by the middle innings, the Mets ultimately fell to the Reds 9-6 thanks to a nightmarish eighth inning by Yohan Ramírez.

The Mets have been a bad defensive team so far in 2024. Anthony DiComo of MLB.com explores whether this is just a small sample size or if it’s a real issue for the Mets.

Speaking of which, the call to throw to second on the Reds’ double steal in the sixth reportedly came from the Mets’ bench, according to Jeff McNeil and Omar Narváez.

Mets outfield prospect Drew Gilbert left the Triple A Syracuse game yesterday due to an apparent leg injury.

Around the National League East

The Braves erased a six-run deficit to complete a 9-8 comeback victory over the Diamondbacks.

Spencer Strider, who experienced discomfort in his elbow after Friday’s Braves game, had an MRI that revealed damage to his UCL. He will be further evaluated to determine whether he needs Tommy John surgery.

The Marlins’ woes continue, as they fall to 0-9 on the season after a 3-1 loss to the Cardinals, who were buoyed by a dominant performance by Steven Matz.

The Miami Marlins traded infielder Jacob Amaya to the Houston Astros for cash considerations and minor-league pitcher Valente Bellozo.

The Phillies defeated the Nationals 5-2 with J.T. Realmuto delivering the decisive blow in the form of a three-run homer in the third.

The Phillies traded right-hander Connor Brogdon to the Dodgers in exchange for minor league lefty Benony Robles. Brogdon was designated for assignment by the Phillies earlier this week.

Former Nationals ace Stephen Strasburg has officially retired from baseball after his long struggle with thoracic outlet syndrome.

Around Major League Baseball

Teams across baseball continue to receive devastating injury news about their pitchers. Yesterday it was revealed that Guardians ace Shane Bieber and Yankees reliever Jonathan Loaisiga will both need elbow surgery.

Meanwhile, the league has responded to MLBPA’s call to study the pitch clock’s effect on pitcher injuries, saying that the union’s statement “ignores the empirical evidence” that “velocity and spin increases” are what’s correlated with arm injuries, not the pitch clock.

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic wrote about how Yoshinobu Yamamoto is adjusting to his (thus far) rough transition to Major League Baseball. He bounced back to earn his first big league win at Wrigley Field yesterday, striking out eight.

Tough times continue for the Chicago White Sox, who placed center fielder Luis Robert on the injured list yesterday with a Grade 2 hip flexor strain.

The A’s acquired righty Alex Speas from the White Sox in exchange for cash considerations after he was recently designated for assignment.

Pablo Sandoval, who spent spring training with the Giants, has signed with the Staten Island Ferry Hawks.

Major League Baseball informed clubs what their international bonus pools will be for the 2025 international signing period. The Mets have a $6,261,600 pool.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Lukas Vlahos brought us the Daily Prospect Report.

In a new episode of Today Your Love, Tomorrow the World Series, Chris and Brian talk about the Mets’ rough first week of the season.

This Date in Mets History

A week before his number retirement, we commemorate Dwight Gooden’s big league debut on this date in 1984 at age 19.