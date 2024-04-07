Francisco Lindor leads Mets to first series victory of the year

The Mets finally won their first series of the year by defeating the the Reds by a score of 3-1 in the rubber game of their three-game set.

The Mets haven’t been known for their fundies so far this season but they took advantage of some sloppy play in the first. Francisco Lindor got his big day started early with a double and scored when Francisco Alvarez hit a ground ball that was first deflected and then thrown away in the infield.

The team then got creative in the second after Starling Marte led off with a walk. Two bunt hits by Tyrone Taylor and Jeff McNeil loaded the bases but they scored just one run when Brandon Nimmo got hit by a pitch. They loaded the bases again in the third with one out but failed to score as Jeff McNeil ended the inning with a pop up.

This team certainly had its opportunities to expand their lead but it was only Lindor who managed to do it. He hit a solo shot in the fourth to give the Mets their third and final run of the day.

Sean Manaea got the start and had a bit of an up and down kind of day. He looked great to start the game but got into trouble in the third after a single, hit-by-pitch, and double steal. He worked out of it without allowing a run but he was not as fortunate an inning later. He loaded the bases with no outs but limited the damage to just one run that came home on a sacrifice fly. He finished the game pitching five innings while striking out six. He walked two and also hit two batters. Overall it was a solid performance that put his team in a position to win.

Once he was out of the game the bullpen combination of Jorge López, Brooks Raley, Adam Ottavino, and Edwin Díaz kept the Reds off the board. Díaz easily handled the ninth to secure the victory and his second save of the year.

Was this well played game? No. Are some of the Mets best hitters still struggling? Yes. Was one of the most entertaining aspects of the game Steve Gelbs’s gastrointestinal adventures with a vending machine burrito? Also yes. BUT the Mets won a series and hopefully it will be the first of many as they try to get themselves on track this season.

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: Sean Manaea, +21.6% WPA

Big Mets loser: Harrison Bader, -11.1% WPA

Mets pitchers: +59.9% WPA

Mets hitters: -0.9% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Francisco Lindor home run in fourth

Teh sux0rest play: Stuart Fairchild single in fourth