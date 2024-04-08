From Complex To Queens, Episode 268: Getting the ball rolling

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, Home Run Applesauce’s podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

All the full season affiliates are under way now, so we discuss which roster’s we find most watchable for promote-extend-trade. Syracuse and Brooklyn are the favorites for sure, but Binghamton and St. Lucie certainly have their appeals as well.

After our draft updates (every pick is looking good except for Lukas’ selection of Michael Massey), we jump into some of the most interesting performances from the opening games of the MiLB season. Christian Scott looks really good, right off the top. There’s also a new interesting reliever in the low minors and perhaps the start of a rebound working in Binghamton. There was also a bad opening to the year for one of the college arms to follow in Brooklyn, but one bad start isn’t too much to worry about.

Visit our Patreon for bonus episodes and to help directly support the podcasters whose work you’ve enjoyed for years.

Got any questions? Comments? Concerns? You can email the show at fromcomplextoqueens at gmail dot com, and follow us on Twitter: Steve is (@stevesypa), Lukas is (@lvlahos343), Ken is (@kenlavin91), and Thomas is (@sadmetsszn).

Until next week, #lovethemets #lovethemets!