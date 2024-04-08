Mets visit Atlanta in first NL East series of 2024

The Mets (3-6) are set to begin a four-game series against the Braves (6-2) in Atlanta tonight in the team’s first series against a National League East opponent in 2024. Seasons typically aren’t made or broken in April, but there’s an opportunity here for the Mets to establish that they’re a relatively competitive team. There’s also a chance that things go poorly and the Mets dig themselves a significant hole before we’re even halfway through the month of April.

The good news is that the Mets have won three of their past four games, even without seeing their lineup put together back-to-back strong performances yet this season. The team’s best hitters are virtual locks to get going soon, and Francisco Lindor’s big game at the plate yesterday might be one of the first significant steps along the way. For now, though, only three qualified Mets hitters are above league average by wRC+ this year: Francisco Alvarez, Brett Baty, and Starling Marte.

As for the Braves, the team is dealing with the very bad news that Spencer Strider has an elbow injury—specifically to his UCL. The team is off to a 6-2 start with an offense that somehow looks even better than it did last year, but you don’t lose a pitcher of Strider’s caliber without noticing it, especially if the injury ends up keeping him out for several months or longer.

A significant chunk of Atlanta’s lineup is hitting very well to start the season. Among qualified hitters, four Braves are well above league average by wRC+: Matt Olson, Michael Harris II, Marcell Ozuna, and Orlando Arcia. And both Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley are comfortably above league average. It’s all small sample size stuff, but given the success of all of those hitters, the fact that Ronald Acuña Jr. has just a 77 wRC+ thus far is surprising.

You likely heard about Atlanta’s acquisition of former Mets prospect Jarred Kelenic of Edwin Díaz trade fame over the winter. Despite having an awful time in spring training that saw Atlanta bring back Adam Duvall shortly before the start of the season, the 24-year-old is off to a hot start, hitting .579/.619/.737 with a 265 wRC+ in 21 plate appearances.

Braves pitchers rank 12th in baseball with a 3.73 ERA, but the strength of the pitching staff has by far been the bullpen in the early going. Atlanta’s starting pitchers have a 5.85 ERA, while their relievers have a 1.87 ERA despite having a very low strikeout rate by the standards of relief pitching.

Monday, April 8: Julio Teheran vs. Charlie Morton, 7:20 PM EDT on SNY

Teheran

After opting out of his contract with the Orioles near the end of spring training, Teheran landed with the Mets following Tylor Megill’s shoulder injury. Having tormented Mets hitters back in the best years of his career, Teheran has struggled to stay on the mound and with his results when he has been healthy. Last year with the Brewers, he had a 4.40 ERA and a 4.93 FIP in 71.2 innings.

Morton (2024): 5.2 IP, 8 K, 2 BB, 0 HR, 0.00 ERA, 2.65 FIP

Now 40 years old, Morton started this season strong and is coming off a 2023 season in which he had a 3.64 ERA in 163.1 innings of work. He’s made 30 starts or more in each of the past five non-pandemic seasons, a fairly incredible stretch of durability for a pitcher who throws fairly hard and has been in the league for so long.

Tuesday, April 9: Adrian Houser vs. Reynaldo López, 7:20 PM EDT on SNY

Houser (2024): 5.0 IP, 3 K, 3 BB, 0 HR, 1.80 ERA, 3.78 FIP

In his first start as a Met, Houser was very effective, and despite having a low pitch count, he was pulled fairly early. Unfortunately, the Mets went on to lose the game that he started.

López (2024): 6.0 IP, 5 K, 2 BB, 0 HR, 1.50 ERA, 2.51 FIP

If you missed that López was competing for—and wound up winning—the fifth spot in Atlanta’s rotation in spring training, you are not alone. It’s been several years since the 30-year-old was starting games on a regular basis, but after a season in which he pitched for three American League teams as a reliever in 2023, here we are. López’s first start of the season, which came against his longtime former team in the White Sox, went well.

Wednesday, April 10: Jose Quintana vs. TBD, 7:20 PM EDT on SNY

Quintana (2024): 10.1 IP, 8 K, 6 BB, 2 HR, 2.61 ERA, 5.89 FIP

Quintana went deeper in his second start than he did in his first, and he only gave up one run in 5.2 innings. He managed to work around the four walks he issued, and through these two starts, he’s sporting a much higher walk rate than usual. It’s good that the results have been there thus far anyway, but it’d be great to see that rate return to normal.

Thursday, April 11: Luis Severino vs. Max Fried, 12:20 PM EDT on SNY

Severino (2024): 10.0 IP, 13 K, 2 BB, 1 HR, 3.60 ERA, 2.48 FIP

Severino bounced back very nicely from a first start that saw him give up six runs, three of which later became unearned thanks to a reasonable scoring change. His second time out as a Met saw him strike out seven, walk two, and give up two runs, one of which was earned. It is far too early to know anything conclusive about his strikeout rate, but coming off the low rates he had in 2022 and 2023, it’s nice to see plenty of strikeouts to start his season.

Fried (2024): 5.0 IP, 6 K, 4 BB, 1 HR, 18.00 ERA, 5.78 FIP

After giving up three earned runs in two-third of an inning in his first start of the season against the Phillies, Fried got absolutely tattooed in his second start, which came against the Diamondbacks. That one saw him last 4.1 innings, but he gave up eight runs, seven of which were earned, on ten hits. From 2020 through 2023, Fried had a 2.66 ERA, so the first two starts of his walk year have been substantially worse than anyone might have reasonably expected.