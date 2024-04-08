Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/8/24: All losses, but some very bright spots

SCRANTON / WILKES-BARRE 7, SYRACUSE 2 (BOX)

Ben Gamel and Luke Ritter hit back-to-back homers in the fifth in this one. Everything else was bad, let’s just leave it at that. Also Drew Gilbert hit the IL with a hamstring injury. So it goes.

Roster Alert: Syracuse Mets activated RHP Carlos Guzman.

Roster Alert: Syracuse Mets placed OF Drew Gilbert on the 7-day injured list.

Roster Alert: Syracuse Mets activated RHP Hunter Parsons.

Roster Alert: Syracuse Mets activated LF Taylor Kohlwey.

NEW HAMPSHIRE 8, BINGHAMTON 4 (BOX)

Jett Williams and Alex Ramirez continued to impress with another strong game apiece. That really wasn’t something I expected to write a lot this year, at least not for Ramirez. Both players had a double and a steal as part of a two hit day, with Ramirez tallying his first homer of the league to boot. Of course, everyone else in the lineup went hitless and the pitching was poor, so Binghamton lost anyway.

Roster Alert: RHP David Griffin assigned to Binghamton Rumble Ponies from Syracuse Mets.

Roster Alert: LHP Tyler Jay assigned to Binghamton Rumble Ponies from Syracuse Mets.

WILMINGTON 1, BROOKLYN 0 / 10 (BOX)

A heartbreaking extra-innings loss for Brooklyn here. Calvin Ziegler was brilliant in his return to the mound, racking up nine strikeouts in four hitless innings. The bullpen was excellent as well, but the offense just couldn’t get anything going. Ziegler being healthy and good again - particularly in the hands of the Mets’ new pitching development system - is an exciting prospect for sure.

DAYTONA BEACH 2, ST. LUCIE 0 (BOX)

Another fantastic pitching performance wasted here. Jonah Tong—a mid-round pick out of the draft league last year that had some serious hype but disappointed in 2023—popped off for eleven strikeouts in 4.1 innings, allowing only four baserunners and no runs. There was some serious raw stuff here previously, and it’s a name worth following going forward. The lineup had only four hits and struck out eleven times in a shutout loss, however.

STAR OF THE NIGHT

None

GOAT OF THE NIGHT

Luis Moreno