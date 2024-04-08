Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/8/24: All losses, but some very bright spots

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (4-4)
SCRANTON / WILKES-BARRE 7, SYRACUSE 2 (BOX)
Ben Gamel and Luke Ritter hit back-to-back homers in the fifth in this one. Everything else was bad, let’s just leave it at that. Also Drew Gilbert hit the IL with a hamstring injury. So it goes.
- 2B Luisangel Acuña: 1-4, K, SB (1)
- SS Yolmer Sánchez: 0-4, 3 K
- DH Mark Vientos: 1-4, K
- 1B Ji Man Choi: 1-4, 2 K
- CF Trayce Thompson: 0-3, BB, SB (2)
- LF Ben Gamel: 2-4, R, HR (2), RBI, 2 K
- 3B Luke Ritter: 1-4, R, HR (1), RBI, K
- RF Taylor Kohlwey: 0-4, 2 K
- C Tomás Nido: 2-3, K, E (1)
- RHP Hunter Parsons: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K
- RHP Jon Duplantier: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K, L (0-1)
- RHP Carlos Guzman: 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- RHP Shintaro Fujinami: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- RHP Grant Hartwig: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- RHP Matt O’Neill: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
Roster Alert: Syracuse Mets activated RHP Carlos Guzman.
Roster Alert: Syracuse Mets placed OF Drew Gilbert on the 7-day injured list.
Roster Alert: Syracuse Mets activated RHP Hunter Parsons.
Roster Alert: Syracuse Mets activated LF Taylor Kohlwey.
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (1-2)
NEW HAMPSHIRE 8, BINGHAMTON 4 (BOX)
Jett Williams and Alex Ramirez continued to impress with another strong game apiece. That really wasn’t something I expected to write a lot this year, at least not for Ramirez. Both players had a double and a steal as part of a two hit day, with Ramirez tallying his first homer of the league to boot. Of course, everyone else in the lineup went hitless and the pitching was poor, so Binghamton lost anyway.
- SS Jett Williams: 2-4, R, 2B, 2 K, SB (2)
- CF Rhylan Thomas: 0-3, BB
- RF Alex Ramírez: 2-4, 2 R, HR (1), RBI, 2 K, SB (4)
- 3B Jeremiah Jackson: 0-3, R, BB
- DH JT Schwartz: 0-2, BB, K
- LF Brandon McIlwain: 0-3, BB, 2 K
- 1B Jose Peroza: 0-3, RBI, 3 K
- C Hayden Senger: 0-4, 2 K
- 2B Wyatt Young: 0-4, 2 K
- RHP Luis Moreno: 3.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, L (0-1)
- RHP Andre Scrubb: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- RHP Cameron Foster: 2.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- RHP Trey McLoughlin: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
Roster Alert: RHP David Griffin assigned to Binghamton Rumble Ponies from Syracuse Mets.
Roster Alert: LHP Tyler Jay assigned to Binghamton Rumble Ponies from Syracuse Mets.
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (0-3)
WILMINGTON 1, BROOKLYN 0 / 10 (BOX)
A heartbreaking extra-innings loss for Brooklyn here. Calvin Ziegler was brilliant in his return to the mound, racking up nine strikeouts in four hitless innings. The bullpen was excellent as well, but the offense just couldn’t get anything going. Ziegler being healthy and good again - particularly in the hands of the Mets’ new pitching development system - is an exciting prospect for sure.
- LF Ryan Clifford: 0-4, 2 K
- SS-3B William Lugo: 0-4, 2 K
- RF Stanley Consuegra: 2-4, K
- 3B Nick Lorusso: 1-4
- PR-SS Kevin Villavicencio: 0-0
- DH Junior Tilien: 1-4, K
- 2B D’Andre Smith: 0-4, K
- 1B Jose Hernandez: 0-4, 2 K
- C Drake Osborn: 1-3, BB
- CF Omar De Los Santos: 0-3, K
- RHP Calvin Ziegler: 4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K
- RHP Josh Hejka: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- RHP Dakota Hawkins: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K
- RHP Joshua Cornielly: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, L (0-1)
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (1-2)
DAYTONA BEACH 2, ST. LUCIE 0 (BOX)
Another fantastic pitching performance wasted here. Jonah Tong—a mid-round pick out of the draft league last year that had some serious hype but disappointed in 2023—popped off for eleven strikeouts in 4.1 innings, allowing only four baserunners and no runs. There was some serious raw stuff here previously, and it’s a name worth following going forward. The lineup had only four hits and struck out eleven times in a shutout loss, however.
- CF Nick Morabito: 0-4, 3 K
- 3B Colin Houck: 1-4, 2 K
- SS Jesus Baez: 0-4, K
- 1B Ronald Hernandez: 2-4
- LF Yohairo Cuevas: 0-3, K
- C Christopher Suero: 0-3, K
- RF Fabian Machado: 0-3, 2 K
- DH Donovan Antonia: 1-3, K
- 2B Diego Mosquera: 2-3
- REHAB ALERT: RHP Max Kranick: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- RHP Jonah Tong: 4.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 11 K
- RHP Austin Troesser: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K, L (0-1)
- RHP Brett Banks: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
STAR OF THE NIGHT
None
GOAT OF THE NIGHT
Luis Moreno
