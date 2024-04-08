Mets Morning News: Win & Loss

Meet the Mets

Nine more innings of one-run ball from the National League’s best pitching staff and Francisco Lindor’s first homer of the year delivered the Mets a 3-1 win over the Reds and their first series victory of the season.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, NY Post, Newsday, Daily News, MLB.com

Jerry Grote, the starting catcher for the 1969 World Series champion Mets and a veteran of 12 seasons with the Amazin’s died at 81 years old on Sunday.

It’s only been two starts, but the Sean Manaea era has been a great success for the Mets.

Some general old guy soreness will push back J.D. Martinez’s Mets debut at least beyond the upcoming Braves series.

In younger guy news, a mild hamstring strain landed outfield prospect Drew Gilbert on the injured list.

On the 40th anniversary of his debut, Jay Horwitz looked back on Dwight Gooden’s introduction to the world.

Carlos Beltrán, Sandy Alomar, Tommy Pham and Tomás Nido were among the names to reach out to Francisco Lindor after his slow start to 2024.

Steve Gelbs put the well-being of his digestive system on the line for you, the viewer.

Around the National League East

Thanks to a perfectly cromulent Mackenzie Gore start and five stolen bases, the Nationals were able to hand the Phillies a 3-2 loss in their series finale.

Finally able to come to an agreement with the Nationals, Stephen Strasburg released a statement on his retirement from baseball.

No dramatic comeback necessary this time as the Braves took down the Diamondbacks in a good old fashioned 5-2 win in Atlanta.

Fifty years after her husband passed Babe Ruth, Billye Aaron reflected on Hank Aaron becoming the king of the dingers.

Hank Aaron becoming the new home run king was an event big enough to be called by three separate Hall of Fame broadcasters on three separate feeds.

The Marlins won a game!

As a reward for his first victory, the Marlins voided manager Skip Schumacher’s option for the 2025 season.

It sounds insane every year, but could the one-win Marlins be the team to finally take the 1962 Mets crown of worst team ever?

Around Major League Baseball

Sidelined with yet another significant injury, the Red Sox veteran leader Trevor Story says there’s a chance he comes back this season, but there’s a real chance he doesn’t, too.

Diamonbacks All Star shortstop Geraldo Perdomo tore his meniscus and will need surgery that will keep him sidelined for at least a month.

Sonny Gray will have things his way and make his season debut for the Cardinals on Tuesday.

Ronel Blanco followed up his no-hit season debut by getting halfway to throwing another no hitter in his second start.

In what would’ve been an insane sentence only two seasons ago, Alek Manoah got taken behind the woodshed by a bunch of kids in A-ball.

Gerrit Cole will resume playing catch either today or tomorrow according to Aaron Boone.

Following a minor league rehab start, Mets Legend Justin Verlander gave his thoughts on the epidemic of elbow explosions.

Leaving his outing against the Mets after only one pitch, Reds reliever Tejay Antone will undergo an MRI on his surgically-repaired elbow.

This Date in Mets History

Happy 32nd birthday to Jeff McNeil and a happy would’ve-been-70th birthday to Gary Carter.