Welcome back to our Player Performance Meter series, where we publish weekly snapshots of how the position players and pitchers have performed over the past week’s worth of games.

I don’t need to tell you that the first position player meter of 2024 is going to be ugly. The Mets’ offensive struggles in spring training have carried over to the regular season. The situation is so dire, in fact, that the Mets signed J.D. Martinez shortly before the season began in a last minute effort to bolster the lineup. Martinez has not arrived with the team yet. In their first nine games, the Mets offense is second-to-last in baseball in fWAR. Only the 1-9 Marlins have been worse. Most notably, a couple of their most critical players in Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil have looked lost at the plate, but there is perhaps a light at the end of the tunnel with each of their bats perking up slightly over the weekend. By far the Mets’ most consistent performer with the bat over these first nine games has been Francisco Alvarez, but Starling Marte—looking healthy—and Brett Baty have been silver linings as well.

We’ll start things off on a positive note and talk about Francisco Alvarez’s hot start to the 2024 season. He leads the team in pretty much every offensive category—batting average, hits, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, and wRC+. Over his first 29 plate appearances, he posted a 159 wRC+ and accrued 0.3 fWAR. He has also been good on the defensive side of the plate as well. It is obviously early, but if these trends continue, the Mets’ young catcher is primed for a monster sophomore year.

Alvarez shares the team lead in hits with two other players, who are the only other green arrows on this meter—Starling Marte and Brett Baty. Of course, Marte was responsible for the Mets’ only hit on Opening Day, a solo homer, which represents his only RBI so far. Marte also leads the team in runs scored with six. Perhaps even more importantly, he has stolen two bases as well. Given his struggles last year, it’s encouraging to see Marte looking healthy in the early going, having put up a 114 wRC+ in his first 38 plate appearances.

Speaking of encouraging, there was a lot of uncertainty around Brett Baty heading into this season, but he has done well so far. He holds a 113 wRC+ over these first nine games and like Alvarez and Marte, has nine hits in that span. Baty also leads the team in RBIs with five, thanks in part to his pinch-hit three-run homer in the Mets’ second game of the season that was part of a comeback effort that fell just short. Baty has looked better defensively as well, which is an excellent sign from him.

That’s about where the good news ends, folks. Everyone else in the lineup has been bad to awful thus far. Pete Alonso started off the season hot and is the only Met with multiple home runs so far this season, but overall, he has just a 60 wRC+ over 40 plate appearances. He leads the team in strikeouts with ten. However, his five runs scored are second only to Marte for the team lead and he does have three RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo has three RBIs as well, but his numbers have also been underwhelming on the whole so far. He posted a 58 wRC+ in 38 plate appearances, having to miss one game with a minor hamstring issue. Nimmo has just three hits and only one of them was for extra bases, but unsurprisingly, he does lead the team in walks with seven. He’s also been hit by two pitches, which means his on-base percentage is over .300 despite a .103 batting average. But Nimmo has not scored a single run because those batting behind him are not driving him in.

A big part of that is that Francisco Lindor has struggled mightily this season. He’s batting just .083 with a 26 wRC+ so far this season. Lindor did finally have a big day in yesterday’s win, going 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, an RBI, and two runs scored. The underlying batted ball data also suggests that Lindor is getting a bit unlucky; he has been hitting into a lot of hard outs in the early going. That said, the results have not been there yet and it’s not enough for Lindor to escape the poop emoji in his first meter of 2024. Hopefully yesterday’s game is an early sign of a turnaround for the Mets’ shortstop.

The other poop emoji belongs to Jeff McNeil, who has been similarly awful with the bat thus far. Like Lindor, McNeil has just three hits so far. He’s also walked only twice to Lindor’s four walks, which all adds up to a 32 wRC+ through the first nine games. Unfortunately, unlike Lindor, there is not as much to be found in McNeil’s batted ball data to preserve optimism. But, McNeil did also get a monkey off his back by launching a solo home run in Friday’s game that ended up to represent a key insurance run for the Mets. That represents McNeil’s only major contribution to the offense thus far.

New Met Harrison Bader has looked pretty lost at the plate thus far in the young season. Though he is much more known for his defense rather than his bat, a 22 wRC+ through 27 plate appearances is not going to cut it, even for a defense-first center fielder. Bader has five hits so far—all singles—a walk, and a stolen base. He has scored one run and not driven in any runs. Perhaps most alarmingly, he has struck out nine times—a strikeout percentage of 33.3%, which is not good.

DJ Stewart, who is serving as the part-time DH at least until J.D. Martinez arrives, has also struck out in over a third of his plate appearances, which is an issue that has persisted from last season. Stewart is hitless through 16 plate appearances, which would normally earn him a poor grade, but he has walked four times and (seemingly like a lot of the roster) gotten hit by two pitches, which means he has a .375 on-base percentage and a 70 wRC+. Still, it is clear that the Mets need Martinez, they need him soon, and it may be Stewart who will lose his roster spot when he arrives.

The Mets have really not gotten much production from their bench as a whole, but Tyrone Taylor has been the biggest contributor from that group thus far, posting an 87 wRC+ in 28 plate appearances. Taylor has collected six hits, two of which have gone for extra bases. He has also walked three times, scored a run, and driven in three runs.

Omar Narváez has not seen much playing time given how Francisco Alvarez has performed so far, but his biggest day with the bat by far was Saturday’s game, in which he collected all three of the hits currently on his stat line for 2024. He also scored a run and drove in two runs that day. However, he had a poor game defensively and it’s part of why the Mets ultimately blew a lead and lost that game.

Speaking of poor defense, Joey Wendle has already made one costly defensive miscue and gone hitless through six plate appearances this far. He’d get a poop emoji too if his sample size was a bit larger, but suffice to say he has yet to make a positive contribution this season. Zack Short snagged the final roster spot with his strong spring performance and thus far has one hit and a sacrifice in four plate appearances in limited playing time.