Mets designate Yohan Ramírez for assignment, select contract of Cole Sulser

The Mets have designated right-handed relief pitcher Yohan Ramírez for assignment and selected the contract of fellow right-handed reliever Cole Sulser from Triple-A Syracuse.

Ramírez will be exposed to waivers now and could end up being claimed by another team, and if that happens, his stint with the Mets will have been a fairly eventful one considering how brief it will have been. In his first appearance as a Met, he threw behind Rhys Hoskins and was ejected. And he pitched two innings the next day, served a two-game suspension, and returned to game action for a disastrous three-inning appearance against the Reds on Saturday.

As for Sulser, the 34-year-old threw just one inning in Triple-A Syracuse before getting called up. Last year, he spent most of the season in Triple-A with the Rays’ and Diamondbacks’ affiliates, but he got 5.1 innings with the big league club in Arizona. He had a 6.75 ERA in that brief stint, and going back to the start of the 2022 season, which he spent with the Marlins, Sulser has a 5.49 ERA in 39.1 major league innings. His most recent good season as a big league pitcher came in 2021, when he had a 2.70 ERA and 2.98 FIP in 63.1 innings with the Orioles.