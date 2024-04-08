On Monday, the country was treated to a rare and awe-inspiring sight, on that doesn’t come around often but, when it does, lets people rejoice and understand the beauty of existence. No, I’m not talking about the solar eclipse (well, not exclusively). I’m referring to the Mets defeating the Braves, which they did with in thrilling, come-from-behind fashion, 8-7. The Mets came into this game with losses in 11 of their last 13 games at Truist Park dating back to August 2022, but they found a way after finding themselves trailing early in this contest.

Julio Teheran got his first start for the Mets against the team with which he experienced the most success in his career. He actually put together two strong innings to begin his tenure with the Mets, but he fell apart in the third. He began by walking Jarred Kelenic and Ronald Acuña Jr. back-to-back before surrendering a two-run double to Ozzie Albies. He briefly recovered to retire Austin Riley and Matt Olson before serving up a two-run home run to Marcell Ozuna, which put the Mets behind by four runs and ended his night after 2 2⁄ 3 innings and 68 pitches. At that point in time, things looked rather bleak for the Amazins.

However, the Mets slowly began chipping away the very next inning, as Pete Alonso and Brett Baty walked to set up Starling Marte, who singled Alonso home for the first Mets run of the game against 40-year-old Charlie Morton. After a 1-2-3 fourth from Reed Garrett—the reliever would end up hurling 2 1⁄ 3 innings of shutout ball—the Mets stormed back thanks to a three-run home run off the bat of Brandon Nimmo—his first long ball of the year, though not his last of the contest.

Atlanta regained the lead in the sixth against another new Mets pitcher, Cole Sulser. Orlando Arcia kicked off the frame with a single before ex-Met Travis d’Arnaud put Atlanta back on top with a double. The Mets, however, would tie it again in the top of the seventh courtesy of Nimmo’s second home run in three innings. The Mets took the lead for good in the eighth against Atlanta’s vaunted bullpen, thanks to a dramatic two-run shot to dead center off the bat of DJ Stewart, his first hit of the year. Nimmo added in a run-scoring hit later in the frame, making it four hits on the evening after collecting just three base knocks in the first eight games. The Mets had a chance to tack on some more insurance runs, but Alonso struck out with the bases loaded to end the inning.

With Edwin Díaz, Brooks Raley, and Adam Ottavino unavailable due to being overworked early in the year, the Mets had to cobble together the final two innings with Jake Diekman, Drew Smith, and Jorge López and, unsurprisingly, it did not come easily. In the bottom of the eighth, Smith walked home a run to bring Atlanta to within two. Then in the ninth, López surrendered a run-scoring hit to Michael Harris II to cut the lead to one. But with two outs and the game-tying run at second, the right-hander got d’Arnaud to fly out to right field to secure the victory and collect his first save as a Met. Never in doubt.

The Mets will look to make it three wins in a row and five out of six tomorrow night, as Adrian Houser takes on Reynaldo López.

SB Nation GameThreads

Amazin’ Avenue

Battery Power

Box scores

MLB.com

ESPN

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: Brandon Nimmo, 54.6% WPA

Big Mets loser: Julio Teheran, -23.0% WPA

Mets pitchers: -2.1% WPA

Mets hitters: 52.1% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: DJ Stewart’s go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth, 36.5% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Travis d’Arnaud’s run-scoring double in the sixth, -16.8% WPA