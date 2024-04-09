Mets Morning News: Nimmo’s big night lifts Mets over Braves

Meet the Mets

The Mets held on to win their series opener against the Braves 8-7 . Brandon Nimmo, who had three hits all season coming into play last night, collected four hits and drove in five of New York’s eight runs. DJ Stewart, who was still searching for his first hit of 2024, launched a two-run home run in the eighth to give New York the lead for good. The Mets’ top three relief pitchers were unavailable due to overuse, but a combination of Jake Diekman, Drew Smith, and Jorge López finished things off, although not before making things interesting.

Prior to the game, some players took in the solar eclipse in Atlanta.

The Mets made another bullpen move, calling up Cole Sulser while DFAing Yohan Ramirez. Sulser pitched in last night’s victory.

The Mets began teasing their City Connect jerseys, which will be revealed on April 19. Could we be seeing a nod to the 7 line with a purple jersey?

Luis Severino is the latest guest on the Meet At The Apple podcast, and revealed his love for Dragon Ball Z.

Ex-Met Luis Guillorme is adjusting to life on a new team, calling it ‘just weird’.

Neil Best offered his appreciation of Jerry Grote, the “sandpaper that polished a gem”.

Around the National League East

Jarred Kelenic will finally get to play at Citi Field next month with Atlanta visits the Mets. Unlike his draft day dream, he won’t be wearing a Mets uniform when he takes the field.

The Braves celebrated the 50th anniversary of Hank Aaron’s 715th career homer.

The Marlins fell to 1-10 as they were blanked by the Yankees 7-0.

The Phillies faltered in the ninth but ended up defeating the Cardinals 5-3 in 10 innings.

The Nationals topped the Giants 8-1.

Around Major League Baseball

Jeff Passan believes MLB must act now given the alarming increase in injuries to pitchers.

Ken Rosenthal also explored MLB’s current injury crisis.

Gerrit Cole is encouraged after playing catch, though there is no timetable for his return to action.

MLB’s Power Rankings feature a new team at the top.

Wyatt Langford and Jackson Churio topped the early polls for 2024 Rookie of the Year.

Cole also said it’s ‘shortsighted’ that MLB is dismissing the possible correlation between the pitch clock and the uptick in pitcher injuries while also stating that he’s ‘disheartened’ about the discourse around pitcher injuries.

The Red Sox extended rookie Ceddanne Rafaela, inking the center fielder to an eight-year, $50 million contract.

Liam Hendricks, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, opened up about his journey and what’s next for him.

Jacob deGrom took the next step in his recovery by throwing from 90 feet.

Framber Valdez was scratched from his start due to elbow soreness, and will be evaluated to determine the severity of the injury.

Nestor Cortes hurled eight scoreless frames against the Marlins, the team he grew up rooting for. Meanwhile, Juan Soto parked his first home run at Yankee Stadium as a member of the Bronx Bombers in the victory.

The Guardians blanked the White Sox 4-0. In the win, José Ramírez set Cleveland’s franchise record for most home runs by a third baseman.

Elly de la Cruz raced around the bases for an inside-the-park homer in a 10-8 Reds victory over the Brewers.

The Pirates outlasted the Tigers 7-4.

The Dodgers doubled up the Twins 4-2 as Shohei Ohtani remained hot for Los Angeles.

The Astros handled the Rangers 10-5.

The Rockies came back to beat the Diamondbacks 7-5.

The Angels walloped the Rays 7-1.

On Petco Park’s 20th anniversary, the Padres staged an improbable, eight-run comeback to stun the Cubs 9-8.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets hung their National League Champions banner at Shea Stadium and promptly toppled the Braves 9-4 on this date in 2001. Mike Piazza launched two home runs and Tsuyoshi Shinjo hit a dinger of his own in the victory.