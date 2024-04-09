Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/9/24: Syracuse eclipsed, held to one hit

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (4-5)

WORCESTER 9, SYRACUSE 0 (BOX)

Well, at least Syracuse didn’t get no-hit. For a big chunk of the game, that looked like a real possibility, and the team’s only hit came off the bat of Luke Ritter. With Drew Gilbert on the IL, the prospect focus is on Luisangel Acuña, who went 0-for-4 and remains ice cold to start his time in Triple-A. Mark Vientos has gotten off to a hot start, and he managed to get on base twice via the walk.

Coming off a very poor first start, Mike Vasil fared better but was limited to three innings of work largely because of a relatively high pitch count. His second start was certainly better than his first, as he notched four strikeouts and gave up two runs in three innings. But he still issued a pair of walks, which isn’t great in such a short outing. The Syracuse bullpen mostly fared poorly, but Eric Orze threw threw-and-one-third scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts, making him the only Syracuse pitcher who didn’t allow a run.

ROSTER ALERT

RHP Jon Duplantier placed on development list

RHP Carlos Guzman transferred to Double-A Binghamton

RHP Hunter Parsons transferred to Double-A Binghamton

RHP Cole Sulser has his contract selected by New York

RHP José Butto optioned from New York and activated today

RHP Jeffrey Colon promoted from High-A Brooklyn

LHP Danny Young reinstated from 7-day Injured List

RHP David Griffin promoted from Double-A Binghamton

Star of the Night

Eric Orze

Goat of the Night

Virtually the entire lineup