Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/9/24: Syracuse eclipsed, held to one hit

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (4-5)
WORCESTER 9, SYRACUSE 0 (BOX)
Well, at least Syracuse didn’t get no-hit. For a big chunk of the game, that looked like a real possibility, and the team’s only hit came off the bat of Luke Ritter. With Drew Gilbert on the IL, the prospect focus is on Luisangel Acuña, who went 0-for-4 and remains ice cold to start his time in Triple-A. Mark Vientos has gotten off to a hot start, and he managed to get on base twice via the walk.
Coming off a very poor first start, Mike Vasil fared better but was limited to three innings of work largely because of a relatively high pitch count. His second start was certainly better than his first, as he notched four strikeouts and gave up two runs in three innings. But he still issued a pair of walks, which isn’t great in such a short outing. The Syracuse bullpen mostly fared poorly, but Eric Orze threw threw-and-one-third scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts, making him the only Syracuse pitcher who didn’t allow a run.
- SS Luisangel Acuña: 0-4, E
- 2B Yolmer Sánchez: 0-4, 2 K
- 3B Mark Vientos: 0-2, 2 BB, K, E
- LF Ben Gamel: 0-3, K
- CF Trayce Thompson: 0-3, K
- 1B Luke Ritter: 1-3, 2 K
- DH Jose Iglesias: 0-3, K
- RF Taylor Kohlwey: 0-2, BB
- C Tomás Nido: 0-3, 2 K
- P Mike Vasil: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- P Jeffrey Colon: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 0 K
- P Danny Young: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- P Josh Walker: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 0 K
- P Eric Orze: 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
ROSTER ALERT
- RHP Jon Duplantier placed on development list
- RHP Carlos Guzman transferred to Double-A Binghamton
- RHP Hunter Parsons transferred to Double-A Binghamton
- RHP Cole Sulser has his contract selected by New York
- RHP José Butto optioned from New York and activated today
- RHP Jeffrey Colon promoted from High-A Brooklyn
- LHP Danny Young reinstated from 7-day Injured List
- RHP David Griffin promoted from Double-A Binghamton
Star of the Night
Eric Orze
Goat of the Night
Virtually the entire lineup
