Welcome back to A Pod of Their Own, an all-women led Home Run Applesauce podcast where we talk all things Mets, social justice issues in baseball, and normalize female voices in the sports podcasting space.

This week, we begin by discussing the Mets’ rough start to the season, which is mostly due to the offense not performing. We also talk about Tylor Megill’s injury and Julio Teheran’s Mets debut, which went as expected.

Next, we talk about Brandon Nimmo’s criticism of the new Fanatics jerseys and note that his bat has heated up since this very on point critique.

In the second half of the show, we cover the rise in pitching injuries, for which there is probably no good solution, the A’s officially leaving Oakland after this season, the White Sox bringing back Mike Clevinger, and the weird situation involving Shohei Ohtani’s home run ball.

Finally, we wrap things up with Walk-off Wins, where each of us talks about what’s making us happy this week, baseball-related or otherwise.

