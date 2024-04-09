Mets vs. Braves: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 4/9/24

Mets Lineup
- Brandon Nimmo - CF
- Starling Marte - RF
- Francisco Lindor - SS
- Pete Alonso - 1B
- Brett Baty - 3B
- D.J. Stewart - DH
- Jeff McNeil - 2B
- Harrison Bader - CF
- Omar Narváez - C
Adrian Houser - RHP
Braves Lineup
- Ronald Acuña Jr. - RF
- Ozzie Albies - 2B
- Austin Riley - 3B
- Matt Olson - 1B
- Marcell Ozuna - DH
- Michael Harris II - CF
- Orlando Arcia - SS
- Travis d’Arnaud - C
- Jarred Kelenic - LF
Reynaldo López - RHP
Broadcast info
First pitch: 7:20 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WINS 92.3 FM HD2
