Mets vs. Braves: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 4/9/24

The Mets look to ride the momentum from last night’s victory and take another in Atlanta.

By David Capobianco
Detroit Tigers v New York Mets - Game One Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Mets Lineup

  1. Brandon Nimmo - CF
  2. Starling Marte - RF
  3. Francisco Lindor - SS
  4. Pete Alonso - 1B
  5. Brett Baty - 3B
  6. D.J. Stewart - DH
  7. Jeff McNeil - 2B
  8. Harrison Bader - CF
  9. Omar Narváez - C

Adrian Houser - RHP

Braves Lineup

  1. Ronald Acuña Jr. - RF
  2. Ozzie Albies - 2B
  3. Austin Riley - 3B
  4. Matt Olson - 1B
  5. Marcell Ozuna - DH
  6. Michael Harris II - CF
  7. Orlando Arcia - SS
  8. Travis d’Arnaud - C
  9. Jarred Kelenic - LF

Reynaldo López - RHP

Broadcast info

First pitch: 7:20 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WINS 92.3 FM HD2

