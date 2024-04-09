Mets designate Julio Teheran for assignment, call up Dedniel Núñez from Syracuse

Julio Teheran’s time as a Met didn’t last long. The team has designated the 33-year-old for assignment this afternoon and called up 27-year-old right-handed reliever Dedniel Núñez from Triple-A Syracuse.

Teheran signed with the Mets just a few days ago to fill a hole in their rotation that was created by a combination of Tylor Megill’s injury and a pair of postponed games last week that forced a doubleheader on Thursday that started a two-week stretch during which the Mets have no off days. While Teheran was set to earn a $2.5 million salary at the major league level, it was a split contract, and the Mets are only on the hook for the prorated amount, a pittance by Steve Cohen’s standards given Teheran’s extremely short stint on the team’s big league roster.

In his start last night against his former team in Atlanta, Teheran threw a pair of scoreless innings before imploding in his third inning of work. In the end, he gave up four runs, all of them earned, in 2.2 innings of work with three strikeouts and a pair of walks.

As for Núńez, his journey to the big leagues has been an interesting one. Having started his professional career with the Mets back in 2017, he was taken by the Giants in the Rule 5 draft in 2020. He never pitched in that organization, as he was rehabbing following Tommy John surgery, and was returned to the Mets. He got back on the mound in 2022 and has worked his way up the minor league ranks from St. Lucie to Binghamton to Syracuse. He fared very well in his time in Binghamton last year, but the majority of his innings came in Syracuse, where he struggled mightily.

This year, though, Núñez has gotten off to a hot start, albeit in just 3.1 innings. He has a 0.00 ERA with five strikeouts and one walk issued thus far this year in Triple-A. If he gets into a game with the Mets, he’ll be making his major league debut, and it’s worth noting that both he and Cole Sulser have options. One of them figures to be sent back to Syracuse once the Mets need to call up a starter for the spot in which Teheran pitched in the rotation. All signs would seem to point to that pitcher being José Buttó.