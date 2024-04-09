Michael Tonkin traded to Minnesota for cash considerations

Michael Tonkin’s brief stint on the Mets officially ended today when the Mets traded him to the Minnesota Twins for cash considerations. Tonkin, who signed with the Mets on a one-year, $1 million contract, only appeared in three games this season before being designated for assignment last week.

In his first appearance, Tonkin looked fairly solid, going two innings on Opening Day while allowing no hits and one walk while striking out two. However, it was two extra-innings performances that led to his departure. In back to back appearances in extras, Tonkin imploded, giving up eight runs, all but two unearned, and causing the Mets to drop two games to the Tigers.

In his defense, Tonkin historically has been best suited to multiple-inning situations and is not a real strikeout pitcher, so coming into tied games with a man on second base was not using him in his best possible situations.

All of that is to say that, even if Tonkin was not effective for the Mets, he likely isn’t as bad as he looked early in this season. With new manager Carlos Mendoza at the till, it will be interesting to see how the team’s bullpen usage shakes out over the rest of the season

Taken with the Yohan Ramírez DFA yesterday and the Julio Teheran DFA from earlier today, it appears that the Mets are better recognizing the fungibility of the fringes of their roster and aren’t afraid to potentially lose players by placing them through waivers if they aren’t performing. This aggressive roster management is the most noticeable difference in the David Stearns era thus far.