J.D. Martinez receives injection for lower back tightness

J.D. Martinez, who signed a one-year deal to be the Mets’ designated hitter just a week before Opening Day, is dealing with lower back tightness and received an injection for it today. For now, he’ll miss three-to-five days.

The Mets had already said that Martinez was dealing with general soreness and would need a couple of days off to start this week, but this update isn’t ideal. The Mets’ lineup has generally been struggling, though both the lineup and current regular designated hitter DJ Stewart had a big night last night in an 8-7 win over the Braves.

The 36-year-old Martinez has hit very well in recent years but has missed some time in each of the past couple of seasons. Last year with the Dodgers, he played in 113 games and made 479 plate appearances and hit .271/.321/.572 with 33 home runs and a 135 wRC+. Whenever he’s ready to join the Mets, he’d provide a significant boost to the middle of their lineup.