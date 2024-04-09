Mets comeback falls short this time

After the Mets erased a 4-0 deficit against the Braves on Monday night to win 8-7, the Mets fell down early again after a bad start by Adrian Houser. The offense made a push late to get back in the game, but this time the comeback attempt fell just one run short as the Mets lost 6-5 to their division rivals.

The going got tough early for Houser. Pitching through the raindrops which fell all night, Houser took the mound in the bottom of the first and found trouble immediately. He hit Ronald Acuña Jr. with his first pitch of the game. Three pitches later, Ozzie Albies doubled him home to put the Braves up 1-0 in a flash.

Then Houser walked Austin Riley, and as his pitch count creeped up to 25 before he even recorded an out, it was starting to look like Houser might not even escape the first inning. But the next hitter, Matt Olson, scorched a liner right at Jeff McNeil, who snagged it and flipped it to second to pick off Albies for an extremely fortunate double play. Houser then got Marcell Ozuna to ground out to end the frame and miraculously escape having only allowed one run.

After a painless second, Houser got into even more hot water in the third. He surrendered [Lebron James voice] not one, not two, not three... but six straight hits to start the inning, all singles. And it’s not like the Braves were finding holes and getting lucky, either; these were all hard-hit rockets.

Before you knew it, the Braves were up 4-0 and still had the bases loaded with nobody out. Houser then induced a ground ball to first base on which Pete Alonso cut down the runner at home for the first out, and then a ground ball double play to escape the inning once again.

Houser would surrender another run in the fourth, but he would at least manage to complete five innings on 95 pitches. He allowed five earned runs, but the team desperately needed him to get through five with the state of its bullpen.

Dedniel Núñez, who was just called up today, was called upon to handle the sixth inning in his MLB debut. He would be greeted as rudely as Houser was by this high-powered Braves lineup, with three straight singles, but these were at least hit much softer. Atlanta pushed across a sixth run on a ground out, but Núñez settled down after that. He struck out Riley and escaped the sixth having only allowed the one run, and came back out for the seventh and struck out two more in a perfect frame. He retired the final five hitters he faced, pumping high-90s velocity.

The scouting report on Núñez is that he’s as wild as a March hare, but he does have some pretty interesting stuff. The most noticeable difference over the last few years, and especially this year under Stearns, is that these depth relievers all are much more interesting than some of the names the Mets used to have to call up from Triple-A to eat innings during previous regimes. There’s still a lot of progress to make in their pitching development, but it’s nice to see some organizational depth with relief options that actually have some kind of upside.

Offensively, the Mets weren’t exactly getting shut down, but they had trouble stringing hits together or hitting for any power. The Mets had baserunners in pretty much every inning, including the leadoff man in four of the first seven, but had no extra base hits andd had been shutout for the first seven by Reynaldo Lopez and Aaron Bummer.

Tyler Matzek, returning from Tommy John surgery, got the eighth inning for the Braves, and did not look great. Omar Narváez and Brandon Nimmo both greeted him with singles, and after striking out Starling Marte and getting lucky on a hard lineout by Francisco Lindor, Alonso took him deep to left-center field for a three-run shot. It was the Polar Bear’s third homer on the young season, and it got the Mets right back in the game and cut the Braves lead in half to 6-3.

The inning didn’t end there, though, as Brett Baty reached on an error by Albies and Tyrone Taylor singled to get the tying run to the plate in the form of Jeff McNeil, but McNeil flied out to right the end the threat.

Cole Sulser handled a 1-2-3 ninth, and the Mets bats went back to work in the top of the ninth against Braves closer Raisel Iglesias. Harrison Bader led off with a single, and Narváez doubled him home to cut the deficit to 6-4 with nobody out. The Mets once again had the tying run at the plate.

Consecutive groundouts by Nimmo and Marte kind of killed the rally, but Narváez was able to advance from second to third on Nimmo’s groundout, then score from third on Marte’s groundout to cut it to 6-5. But more importantly, the Mets were down to their final out.

Lindor followed, hitting from the left side, and recorded just his second hit from that side all season, as he dropped one in front of Michael Harris II to put the tying run on base for Alonso.

The exact right guy was up for this spot, but Alonso could not replicate his heroics from the inning prior and struck out to end the game on a nasty changeup.

All in all, it was an encouraging comeback for the Mets and one to build on, but it still stinks to lose by one run. The loss drops the Mets to 10-21 in their last 31 games in Atlanta, and 5-17 in their last 22 against the Braves overall. They’ll look to improve on that tomorrow, and secure at least a series split, as they send Luis Severino to the mound against the vaunted TBD for the Braves.

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: Omar Narváez, +12.3% WPA

Big Mets loser: Adrian Houser, -22.3% WPA

Mets pitchers: -22.4% WPA

Mets hitters: -27.6% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Omar Narváez hits an RBI double in the ninth inning, +9.4% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Matt Olson hits an RBI single in the third inning, -7.5% WPA