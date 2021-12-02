Celebrate the Max Scherzer signing with new shirts

Our friends over at BreakingT have fully embraced the arrival of Max Scherzer in Queens, releasing three shirts featuring the major addition to the rotation.

All of the shirts at BreakingT are licensed solely by the MLBPA. There are two shirts in blue: The Amazin’ Max and simply Max. And there’s one shirt in white: Scherzday. Both blue shirts are available in men’s t-shirt, women’s t-shirt, youth t-shirt, and hoodie versions, while the white shirt is available in men’s, youth, and hoodie.

Already on track to make the Hall of Fame, Scherzer is coming off a great season, which he spent with the Nationals and Dodgers, finishing with a 2.46 ERA in 179.1 innings of work. Along with Jacob deGrom, he has been and still is one of the best pitchers in all of baseball, and two two should form a formidable duo for at least the next couple of seasons.