Celebrate Keith Hernandez with New BreakingT Shirts

With the news earlier this week that his #17 will be retired this summer by the Mets, our friends at BreakingT have put together some new t-shirts spotlighting our favorite first basemen, broadcaster, and Seinfeld co-star.
First up, we’ve got the iconic phrase from his Seinfeld appearance, “I’m Keith Hernandez.”
If you’re not a Seinfeld fan, shame on you. But maybe you have all of “The Boyfriend” memorized, but you’d still prefer a more Mets-y, classic look for your shirt, highlighting the retired number itself. BreakingT has you covered there as well.
Regardless of which shirt you go with, you can’t go wrong with a little more Keith in your wardrobe. Impress friends, neighbors, and business associates with your keen taste in both baseball teams and apparel!
Just watch out for a second spitter.
