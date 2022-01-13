 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Celebrate Keith Hernandez with New BreakingT Shirts

With #17 being retired, we’ve all got Keith on the brain.

By AA Editorial

Keith Hernandez BreakingT BreakingT

With the news earlier this week that his #17 will be retired this summer by the Mets, our friends at BreakingT have put together some new t-shirts spotlighting our favorite first basemen, broadcaster, and Seinfeld co-star.

NICE SHIRTS, PRETTY BOY!

First up, we’ve got the iconic phrase from his Seinfeld appearance, “I’m Keith Hernandez.”

I’m Keith Hernandez BreakingT BreakingT

If you’re not a Seinfeld fan, shame on you. But maybe you have all of “The Boyfriend” memorized, but you’d still prefer a more Mets-y, classic look for your shirt, highlighting the retired number itself. BreakingT has you covered there as well.

#17 Shirt BreakingT

WANT ONE? WHY NOT GRAB BOTH?

Regardless of which shirt you go with, you can’t go wrong with a little more Keith in your wardrobe. Impress friends, neighbors, and business associates with your keen taste in both baseball teams and apparel!

Just watch out for a second spitter.

ONE MORE TIME, GRAB A SHIRT HERE.

