Get your Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander shirts now

With the news that the Mets had come to terms with Justin Verlander earlier today, our friends at BreakingT have released a couple of shirts celebrating the Mets’ new pair of aces. Is there a better way to celebrate the signing than picking up a snazzy new shirt? We think not.

Having seen Jacob deGrom choose to sign elsewhere just a few days ago, the Mets acted quickly in inking Verlander to help fill the void in the team’s starting rotation. The 39-year-old righty won the American League Cy Young Award this year, having put up a 1.75 ERA and a 2.49 FIP for the Astros in their championship season.

While the departure of deGrom will sting for the foreseeable future, the team’s addition of Verlander helps soften the blow. And again, there are t-shirts, which you can get right here: