 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Mets, Verlander agree to deal

Filed under:

Get your Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander shirts now

Our friends at BreakingT have a couple of new shirts celebrating the Mets’ pair of aces.

By AA Editorial
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

With the news that the Mets had come to terms with Justin Verlander earlier today, our friends at BreakingT have released a couple of shirts celebrating the Mets’ new pair of aces. Is there a better way to celebrate the signing than picking up a snazzy new shirt? We think not.

TAKE ME TO THE SHIRTS

Having seen Jacob deGrom choose to sign elsewhere just a few days ago, the Mets acted quickly in inking Verlander to help fill the void in the team’s starting rotation. The 39-year-old righty won the American League Cy Young Award this year, having put up a 1.75 ERA and a 2.49 FIP for the Astros in their championship season.

While the departure of deGrom will sting for the foreseeable future, the team’s addition of Verlander helps soften the blow. And again, there are t-shirts, which you can get right here:

SCHERZER-VERLANDER ‘23 / AMAZIN’ ACES

More From Amazin' Avenue

Loading comments...