 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Get the latest Pete Alonso shirt from BreakingT

Alonso had a huge day in Philadelphia in the Mets’ series finale.

By AA Editorial
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Shortly before his big day in Philadelphia, our friends over at BreakingT reached out to us about a great new Pete Alonso t-shirt. And with Alonso having single-handedly helped beat the Phillies in both the Wednesday afternoon game and the three-game series with his offensive performance today, we figured this was as good a time as any to share the shirt with you.

I’D LIKE TO BUY THAT SHIRT, PLEASE

It is, of course, very early in the season, but Alonso is off to a hot start. He’s hit a pair of home runs, driven in ten runs, and has a .267/.313/.567 line with a 158 WRC+ through 32 plate appearances over the course of seven games. That production has helped the Mets get off to a very good 5-2 start on the season. So once again:

HERE’S ANOTHER BIG LINK TO BUY THE SHIRT

More From Amazin' Avenue

Loading comments...