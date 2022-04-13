Get the latest Pete Alonso shirt from BreakingT

Shortly before his big day in Philadelphia, our friends over at BreakingT reached out to us about a great new Pete Alonso t-shirt. And with Alonso having single-handedly helped beat the Phillies in both the Wednesday afternoon game and the three-game series with his offensive performance today, we figured this was as good a time as any to share the shirt with you.

It is, of course, very early in the season, but Alonso is off to a hot start. He’s hit a pair of home runs, driven in ten runs, and has a .267/.313/.567 line with a 158 WRC+ through 32 plate appearances over the course of seven games. That production has helped the Mets get off to a very good 5-2 start on the season. So once again: