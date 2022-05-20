 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Get your Pete Alonso jump shot celebration shirts here

BreakingT and Athlete Logos have partnered for some great new shirts.

Following Pete Alonso’s no-doubt walk-off home run that gave the Mets a win over the Cardinals yesterday and the home run trot and home plate celebration that ensued, our friends at BreakingT and Athlete Logos teamed up to put out a couple of great shirts celebrating the occasion. You can get yours here:

I’D LIKE TO BUY THOSE SHIRTS NOW, PLEASE

Alonso is in the midst of having a great year at the plate. He’s hit .276/.353/.513 with a 150 wRC+, 10 home runs, and a major league leading 36 runs batted in.

If you’re looking to celebrate that home run or any of the other great moments from the Mets’ season thus far, you can grab those shirts at the link above, which is the same as this big link right here:

PETE ALONSO AND OTHER GREAT PLAYER SHIRTS

Go ahead and smash those add to cart buttons, and enjoy those shirts.

