Get your Buck Showalter neon shirt

If you’ve been following along on social media, you’ve undoubtedly seen that Athlete Logos is a the neon player expert. And now the artist has paired up with our friends at BreakingT to make a neon manager—Buck Showalter—and put him on a shirt.

Showalter’s tenure as manager of the Mets has been good thus far, as he’s had a good handle on the roster and the media, making him something of a fan favorite. It certainly helps that his team has been in first place for all but one day of the 2022 season—and that lone day was back on April 11.

And of course, the Showalter shirt is just one of the many things that Athlete Logos has created with BreakingT. You can view all of those things and other shirts and merch using the same link.