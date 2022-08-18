Celebrate deGrom Day with a new deGrom shirt

With Jacob deGrom slated to start the Mets’ series finale in Atlanta tonight, is there any better way to celebrate deGrom Day than by picking up a fresh new shirt from our friends at BreakingT featuring the best pitcher in baseball?

After missing a full calendar year, deGrom recently returned to the mound for the Mets, and he looks like hasn’t missed a beat. In three starts, he’s thrown 16.2 innings with a 1.62 ERA and a 0.71 FIP with 28 strikeouts and just one walk.

As for the song reference on the shirt, deGrom has used the song “Simple Man” when he takes the mound for years, and in his return to the Citi Field mound on August 7, SNY broadcast deGrom’s warmup pitches as he took the mound to begin the game in full, a proper return for such a key player.